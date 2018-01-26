14:51
Askarbek Shadiev: Kyrgyzstan has enough coal, fuel oil till end of winter

Coal and fuel oil will be enough till the end of the winter, there will be no interruptions in the supply of electricity. The First Vice Prime Minister Askarbek Shadiev said the day before at a meeting of the republican headquarters for the passage of the autumn-winter period.

According to him, despite the abnormal winter, all enterprises are ready to work in the regular mode. «Heating and electricity will be supplied without interruptions. Coal bases are organized in all regions. We experienced such a cold winter in 2011-2012,» the First Vice Prime Minister said.

At least 12 of 16 coal mines in Naryn are reportedly operating constantly. The police monitor some of them.
