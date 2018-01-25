14:12
-11
USD 68.41
EUR 84.42
RUB 1.21
English

Dollar still depreciating-10 tyiyns fall for day

U.S. dollar continues to depreciate in Kyrgyzstan. Over the past day, it fell in price by 10 tyiyns.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 68.2-68.3 soms, and sell — for 68.5-68.65 soms. Nominal rate is 68,407 soms (0.42 percent drop for a day).

Since the beginning of the week, the American currency has depreciated by 40 tyiyn. For two weeks, the dollar fell by one som. There are no actions on the part of the National Bank. In January, it conducted only one intervention. On January 12, due to the growth in the dollar exchange rate, the National Bank bought $ 5.4 million on the foreign exchange market.
