ARVI incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan

For a week, the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections increased by 19.4 percent. The Disease Prevention and State Sanitary Epidemiological Supervision Department of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

From October 2017 to January 21, 2018, at least 50 cases of influenza were registered. Compared with the third week of 2017, in the third week of 2018, there was a 1.9-fold decrease in the incidence rate.

«Up to date, the epidemiological situation for influenza and ARVI in the country is stable. Prevention measures are taken among the population and in the health care organizations,» the department said.

Last year, quarantine was introduced at schools of the republic because of influenza and ARVI epidemic.