01:53
-11
USD 68.41
EUR 84.42
RUB 1.21
English

SDPK party congress postponed again

Congress of SDPK party was again postponed. According to preliminary data, it will be held in April. Member of the political council of the organization, the leader of SDPK parliamentary faction Isa Omurkulov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the chairman of the political organization of the Social Democrats is ex-president of the country Almazbek Atambayev.

«We have only to vote and approve him officially. Probably, the party’s charter will also be amended,» told Isa Omurkulov.

SDPK congress was postponed several times. The forthcoming forum of the political organization is of great interest, as many expect from its leader Almazbek Atambayev program statements.

Earlier, MP Marat Amankulov reported that the congress was planned for the end of February.

Being the head of state, Almazbek Atambayev, told reporters that he remained in politics and would update the party. The former president also noted that he would be at the top of SDPK party list in future parliamentary elections.
link:
views: 149
Print
Related
SDPK gets ready for congress
Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan to hold congress after New Year
SDPK withdraws from majority coalition of Bishkek City Council
Expert explains leadership of Sooronbai Jeenbekov in presidential elections
Pre-election steps of SDPK. Offers will be considered
New faces to appear in government of Kyrgyzstan. SDPK discusses candidates
Two officials apply for post of first vice-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan
Renat Samudinov expelled from SDPK party
Deputies of Parliament to meet for extraordinary session on August 21
Chynybai Tursunbekov to nominate his candidacy for presidency. SDPK boos him
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love