SDPK party congress postponed again

Congress of SDPK party was again postponed. According to preliminary data, it will be held in April. Member of the political council of the organization, the leader of SDPK parliamentary faction Isa Omurkulov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the chairman of the political organization of the Social Democrats is ex-president of the country Almazbek Atambayev.

«We have only to vote and approve him officially. Probably, the party’s charter will also be amended,» told Isa Omurkulov.

SDPK congress was postponed several times. The forthcoming forum of the political organization is of great interest, as many expect from its leader Almazbek Atambayev program statements.

Earlier, MP Marat Amankulov reported that the congress was planned for the end of February.

Being the head of state, Almazbek Atambayev, told reporters that he remained in politics and would update the party. The former president also noted that he would be at the top of SDPK party list in future parliamentary elections.