13:30
-18
USD 68.70
EUR 84.07
RUB 1.22
English

Four-year-old child falls out of fifth-floor window in Osh

A child born in 2013 fell from the fifth floor window and died the day before in microdistrict in Osh city. Press service of the Internal Affairs Directorate of the southern capital confirmed the information.

The four-year-old Ibragim was alone at home. His mother went to the kindergarten for the youngest daughter. The windows of the apartment were open.

«The tragedy occurred yesterday at 4.00 pm. When the child was brought to the hospital, the doctors pronounced death. An investigation is being conducted,» the press service reported.

Ibragim was the eldest son in the family. His 27-year-old mother is expecting the third child.
link:
views: 102
Print
Related
Two-year-old boy from Osh knows flags of all countries
Osh city included in top 10 activity of small cities ranking
New park opens in Osh
Osh city hosts Days of Culture of Uzbekistan
Osh city celebrates its 3017th anniversary
Reconstruction of park named after Satylganov in Osh to cost 100 million soms
All boiler houses in Osh are ready for heating season
Festival of pilaf held in Osh city
Park of Love opens in Osh, after reconstruction
Cook killed in fire in Osh café
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love