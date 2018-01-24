Four-year-old child falls out of fifth-floor window in Osh

A child born in 2013 fell from the fifth floor window and died the day before in microdistrict in Osh city. Press service of the Internal Affairs Directorate of the southern capital confirmed the information.

The four-year-old Ibragim was alone at home. His mother went to the kindergarten for the youngest daughter. The windows of the apartment were open.

«The tragedy occurred yesterday at 4.00 pm. When the child was brought to the hospital, the doctors pronounced death. An investigation is being conducted,» the press service reported.

Ibragim was the eldest son in the family. His 27-year-old mother is expecting the third child.