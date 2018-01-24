13:31
-18
USD 68.70
EUR 84.07
RUB 1.22
English

Adylbek Dushaliyev to replace Babanov in Parliament

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency who will come to the Parliament instead of Omurbek Babanov, who has resigned ahead of schedule.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the Commission Abdyzhapar Bekmatov, Adylbek Dushaliyev is the next in the party list of Respublika-Ata Jurt.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case against Omurbek Babanov and other persons. He is accused of public calls for violent change of the constitutional system and the incitement of national, racial or religious hatred. It is about the speech of Omurbek Babanov during the pre-election campaign at a meeting with residents of Amir-Timur microdistrict in Osh on September 28.

After the presidential elections, Omurbek Babanov left Kyrgyzstan. According to some information, he went to Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic) for treatment. Now he is in Moscow (Russia).

After opening of the criminal prosecution, Omurbek Babanov announced that he left politics.
link:
views: 118
Print
Related
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan spends 762.6 million soms in 2017
Omurbek Babanov deprived of deputy seat
CEC receives correctly drawn up letter from Omurbek Babanov
Candidate for parliament deputy from Ata Meken excluded from list
Omurbek Babanov submits statement to CEC
CEC not aware of date of Omurbek Babanov’s deprivation of deputy seat
CEC cannot deprive Omurbek Babanov of deputy seat due to absence of notice
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about shortcomings of electoral system in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament deputies to meet for extraordinary session today
NTS no longer belongs to Omurbek Babanov
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love