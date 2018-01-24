Adylbek Dushaliyev to replace Babanov in Parliament

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency who will come to the Parliament instead of Omurbek Babanov, who has resigned ahead of schedule.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the Commission Abdyzhapar Bekmatov, Adylbek Dushaliyev is the next in the party list of Respublika-Ata Jurt.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case against Omurbek Babanov and other persons. He is accused of public calls for violent change of the constitutional system and the incitement of national, racial or religious hatred. It is about the speech of Omurbek Babanov during the pre-election campaign at a meeting with residents of Amir-Timur microdistrict in Osh on September 28.

After the presidential elections, Omurbek Babanov left Kyrgyzstan. According to some information, he went to Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic) for treatment. Now he is in Moscow (Russia).

After opening of the criminal prosecution, Omurbek Babanov announced that he left politics.