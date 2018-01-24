U.S. dollar in Kyrgyzstan drops below 69 soms in Kyrgyzstan. Since the beginning of the week, the currency has fallen in price by 30 tyiyns.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 68.25-68.45 soms, and sell — for 68.65-68.8 soms. Its nominal rate is 68,6956 soms (0.93 percent drop for a day).

Dollar began to get cheaper last week. Since mid-January, the U.S. currency has fallen in price by 90 tyiyns.

Euro also started getting cheaper. Today it is bought for 83.3-83.7 soms, and sold — for 84.3-85 soms. For two weeks, its exchange rate fell by one som. The exchange rate of the Russian ruble remains unchanged — 1.2-1.24 soms.