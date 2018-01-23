01:12
Parliamentary committee approves Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kuwait

Today, the Committee of the Parliament on International Affairs, Defense and Security approved Samargul Adamkulova as Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Kuwait.

The issue was considered behind closed doors at the suggestion of the Foreign Affairs Minister Erlan Abdyldaev.

Samargul Adamkulova, 48, is a graduate of the Leningrad State University. Since 2015, she has been working as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to India, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal concurrently.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kuwait was the brother of President Zhusupbek Sharipov, who since autumn is in charge of the country’s diplomatic mission in Ukraine.
