12:51
-9
USD 69.34
EUR 84.89
RUB 1.22
English

Kyrgyz officials to be obliged to save on official cars

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov signed a decree On measures to save the state budget through the reduction of official and duty vehicles of state bodies and local self-government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Heads of ministries, state committees, administrative departments, local state administrations, and state commissions should submit to the Department of Presidential Affairs, the government and to the State Property Management Fund information on the launch of projects financed by international organizations within which vehicles are purchased or allocated.

In addition, they must hand over to the Department of Presidential Affairs and the government the cars purchased or allocated in the framework of projects financed by international organizations upon their completion, including at the expense of grants and other sources of funding.

The decree comes into force after fifteen days from the date of its official publication.
link:
views: 94
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan spends almost a billion soms on official cars for year
Elections-2017. How much presidential candidates spent on campaigning
Omurbek Babanov continues to spend most of all on elections
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love