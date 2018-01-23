Kyrgyz officials to be obliged to save on official cars

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov signed a decree On measures to save the state budget through the reduction of official and duty vehicles of state bodies and local self-government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Heads of ministries, state committees, administrative departments, local state administrations, and state commissions should submit to the Department of Presidential Affairs, the government and to the State Property Management Fund information on the launch of projects financed by international organizations within which vehicles are purchased or allocated.

In addition, they must hand over to the Department of Presidential Affairs and the government the cars purchased or allocated in the framework of projects financed by international organizations upon their completion, including at the expense of grants and other sources of funding.

The decree comes into force after fifteen days from the date of its official publication.