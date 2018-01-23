12:51
Toktogul District Administration sounds alarm due to gasoline tankers accidents

Administration of Toktogul district is concerned about accidents with gasoline tankers. Staff of the regional administration informed 24.kg news agency.

Drivers of heavy vehicles often do not comply with the speed limits.

«Over the past week, there were two traffic accidents involving petrol tankers. Such accidents cause irreparable damage to ecology and safety, destroy roads. We are now collecting information and intend to sound an alarm,» employees of the administration told.

Recall, on January 20, driver of Freightliner gasoline tanker lost control of the vehicle at the 264th km of Bishkek-Osh road and the heavy truck fell into the river Chychkan. One person died at the scene, two were injured. 38 tons of gasoline spilled into Chychkan river.

According to the administration, owner of a fish farm, which is close to the place of the accident, lost 2.5 tons of fish.
