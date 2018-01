A resident of Dzheti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan went missing after being buried by a snow avalanche. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, on January 21, three men went for firewood to the pasture Kok-Zhaiyk when an avalanche descended. Two of them managed to survive. A.R, born in 1979, remained under the snow.

Rescue team of 30 people started searching for him the day before.