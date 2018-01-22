Chairman of parliamentary committee to receive protesters

Protesters, who held a rally at the government building on the issue of land transformation in Chui region, continued the protest near the building of the Parliament. The organizer of Transformation NGO Beknazar Aitaliev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the participants of the rally, without waiting for a response from the government, decided to go to the parliament building.

«Representatives of the public reception office of the Parliament came out to us. The staff of the Parliament promised that the Chairman of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development Aitmamat Nazarov will receive us at 2.00 pm,» said the chairman of the NGO.