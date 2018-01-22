00:33
Registration for hajj 2018 to begin this week

Registration of pilgrims for hajj to Mecca will begin this week. Press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Pilgrims should submit documents within a month. Earlier, the muftiyat announced that registration would be carried out only on the basis of biometric passports.

Recall, Saudi Arabia has allocated 5,400 quota for Kyrgyzstan in 2018 that is 640 more than in 2017.

According to SDMK, the prices for hajj 2018 can change as Saudi Arabia added to the agreement 5 percent. Last year, pilgrims paid $ 2,760.

In 2018, hajj will take place in August. Departure of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia will begin in July.
