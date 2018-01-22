Agreement with Russia to increase capacity of Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a law on ratification of the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Russia on the development of military and technical cooperation, signed on June 20, 2017 in Moscow. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

According to it, the law was endorsed by the Parliament on December 21, 2017.

«It is aimed at improving the mechanism for the supply of military products in the interests of the Armed Forces of the states, providing the Armed Forces, military units and special services with highly effective advanced weapons systems, as well as forming the technical component of the collective security system,» the press service said.

The ratification of the agreement will also push bilateral military cooperation to a higher quality level, creating conditions for joint work of defense industry enterprises, and will increase the capacity of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic to meet the set tasks.

This law comes into force from the date of its official publication.