00:33
-5
USD 69.34
EUR 85.18
RUB 1.23
English

Agreement with Russia to increase capacity of Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a law on ratification of the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Russia on the development of military and technical cooperation, signed on June 20, 2017 in Moscow. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

According to it, the law was endorsed by the Parliament on December 21, 2017.

«It is aimed at improving the mechanism for the supply of military products in the interests of the Armed Forces of the states, providing the Armed Forces, military units and special services with highly effective advanced weapons systems, as well as forming the technical component of the collective security system,» the press service said.

The ratification of the agreement will also push bilateral military cooperation to a higher quality level, creating conditions for joint work of defense industry enterprises, and will increase the capacity of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic to meet the set tasks.

This law comes into force from the date of its official publication.
link:
views: 198
Print
Related
60 tons of cabbage from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from import in Russia
U.S. changes Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan to achieve its goals in Afghanistan
Office of State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan to open in Russia
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Ban on import of Ukrainian goods to Kyrgyzstan through Russia extended
Two Kyrgyzstanis die in fire at shoe workshop in Novosibirsk region (Russia)
Vladimir Putin receives CIS heads of state
30 migrants from Kyrgyzstan detained in Moscow to check documents
Migrants in Russia complain mostly about unpaid wages
Vladimir Putin again invites Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Moscow
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love