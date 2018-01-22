Government: No monthly fees within Smart City project

The Government of Kyrgyzstan assures that there will be no monthly fees within Smart City project. The Cabinet of Ministers informed 24.kg news agency.

The government noted that it has nothing to do with the spread announcement that a monthly fee for servicing CCTV cameras will be charged from residents of Bishkek.

It is rather someone’s joke or provocation. There are no financial charges within Smart City project. Government of Kyrgyzstan

Recall, there were announcements about collection of a monthly fee of 25 soms in Bishkek, in particular on Gogol Street.