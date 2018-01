U.S. dollar continues to fall in price in Kyrgyzstan. Over the weekend, it lost other 20 tyiyns.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy dollar for 68.7-68.85 soms, and sell — for 69-69.1 soms. The nominal rate was set at 69,3443 soms (a drop of 0.14 percent).

Over the past week, the U.S. currency lost in the price 60 tyiyns. The National Bank is silent. Since the beginning of the year, it has conducted only one intervention, selling $ 5.4 million on the market.