Pakistani swindler cashed in on foreigners arriving in Kyrgyzstan

A citizen of Pakistan deceived a 29-year-old foreign citizen, promising him admission to a university in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Within an ongoing work to block illegal migration channels, Interior Ministry officers identified a 29-year-old citizen of the Kingdom of Bahrain, who had stayed illegally in Kyrgyzstan for more than three months.

The foreigner was invited by one of the universities through the Pakistani citizen named Khizar, who met him at Manas Airport on October 11, 2017. The Pakistani took from him $ 2,000 and a passport, promising to enroll in a university, extend his visa and register him.

However, Khizar had been hiding from the victim for more than three months.

During the active search measures, 25-year-old Kh.A., temporarily living in Bishkek, was detained. A criminal case was initiated under articles 204-1 (organization of illegal migration) and 166 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee has been arrested for two months.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic asks victims of the foreign citizen to inform the police on 0312 266398, 0557057464.