12:11
-5
USD 69.34
EUR 85.18
RUB 1.23
English

Fire breaks out at machine-building plant in Bishkek

A fire broke out on the territory of the Bishkek machine-building plant. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

The fire occurred in the office of the director.

«The fire report was received yesterday at 9.26 pm. Two firefighters left for the scene. The director’s office burned down. The fire covered 100 square meters. It was completely extinguished only at 00.29 am. All the property — furniture, laptop, etc. burned down. Causes of the fire are being clarified,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
link:
views: 101
Print
Related
Owner of Novosibirsk shoe workshop, where Kyrgyzstanis were killed, detained
Criminal case opened on fact of death of Kyrgyzstanis in Novosibirsk
Two Kyrgyzstanis die in fire at shoe workshop in Novosibirsk region (Russia)
Fire in Alamudun district, 10 people evacuated
40 ha of forest on fire in Kyrgyzstan
Historical Museum on fire in Bishkek
Man killed in fire in Chui region
Man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Talas region
Criminal case opened on fact of burnt down cafes near Asanbai
Citizen of Kazakhstan dies in Bishkek
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love