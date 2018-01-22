Fire breaks out at machine-building plant in Bishkek

A fire broke out on the territory of the Bishkek machine-building plant. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

The fire occurred in the office of the director.

«The fire report was received yesterday at 9.26 pm. Two firefighters left for the scene. The director’s office burned down. The fire covered 100 square meters. It was completely extinguished only at 00.29 am. All the property — furniture, laptop, etc. burned down. Causes of the fire are being clarified,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.