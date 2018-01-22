12:12
Kyrgyzstan's futsal team lost to Spartak Moscow

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan lost a friendly match to Spartak Moscow.

The match took place on January 20 in Bishkek. It was the stage of preparation of our team for the Asian Championship, which will be held on February 1-11 in Chinese Taipei.

The team of Kyrgyzstan scored the first goal at the 2nd minute thanks to Yuldashbay Salimbayev. Even before the break, the Russian club came forward — Anatoly Badretdinov and Roman Anosov showed the best results. In the second half, Spartak completely took over the advantage and eventually won with a score 5: 1.

Spartak is the bronze medalist of the Russian championship 2016/2017. It performs not in the elite division (Super League), but in the second in importance (Top League).
