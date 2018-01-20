45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported about 45 premium cars stolen from the countries of Eurasian Economic Union and detected in Kyrgyzstan.

The ministry specified that a number of criminal cases are being investigated on the facts of hijacking and legalization of foreign cars in the Kyrgyz Republic.

There are crossovers and off-road cars Lexus, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, sedans Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen among these 45 cars. 82 percent of the cars from the seized have changed VIN codes.

According to investigation data, a steady criminal group consisting of Russian citizens — natives of Kyrgyzstan permanently residing in the Russian Federation- is engaged in hijacking on the territory of Russia.

They produce forged certificates of registration of vehicles for subsequent legalization of motor vehicles in EEU countries.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed that the stolen cars were illegally exported from Russia to Kazakhstan, where they were escorted by citizens of Kazakhstan to the border with Kyrgyzstan. Then, with the assistance of some officials, vehicles illegally crossed the Kyrgyz border and were transferred to a criminal group of Kyrgyz citizens.

On the territory of Kyrgyzstan, the identification number of the engine frame, body (VIN) and engine was mechanically changed.