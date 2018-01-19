Large channel for import of smuggled cigarettes suppressed in Kyrgyzstan

A large contraband channel for the import of tobacco products was suppressed in Kyrgyzstan in the framework of the previously initiated criminal case. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

On January 17, the service officers found and seized 80,000 packs of cigarettes with excise marks of Tajikistan and without them in a warehouse in Bishkek.

The investigation is under way.

Recall, at the end of November 2017, a fact of contraband delivery of cigarettes to Russia with excise stamps of Tajikistan was detected in a warehouse in Bishkek.