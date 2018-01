In 2017, eight traffic accidents occurred in Kyrgyzstan with participation of the staff of the Patrol Police Department. Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate for Road Safety Ymanaly Sarkulov announced at a press conference "Reforms in the Ministry of Internal Affairs - about activities of the new road service."

In three cases, the victims turned to the hospital. Vehicles were damaged in five of them.

According to Ymanaly Sarkulov, all these employees have incurred administrative responsibility.