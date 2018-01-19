22:41
+1
USD 69.44
EUR 84.74
RUB 1.22
English

Deputies criticize government for choosing Huawei for Smart City

The government relied on the international authority of the Chinese company Huawei, and, before signing the contract, it negotiated for 2 months. Deputy Prime Minister Dair Kenekeev told today at a session of parliamentary faction Respublika-Ata Jurt.

However, the deputies do not share the optimism of officials. Deputy Jyrgalbek Turuskulov asked why the government entrusted a Chinese company, with which many countries of the world refused to work, with security of large cities of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The United States, Australia, India refused to work with Huawei, since they believe that the company damages their national security,» the deputy stated.

The Vice Prime Minister assured that the company has a good international reputation and has experience in working with large multimillion cities in the world.

«They serve Shanghai, Guangzhou, as well as Dubai. Huawei has great authority in the international sphere. Huawei is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of telecommunications equipment. The staff of the company, which is represented on all continents, totals 170,000. According to experts, the company’s products and services are used by a third of the world’s population. I will not advertise the rest of their capabilities. We also know that the company is under the control of the Chinese government,» said Dair Kenekeev.
link:
views: 201
Print
Related
Smart Сity. Bishkek and Osh to be equipped with video recording system
Smart City project investor wants to buy MegaCom
Smart City. Everything you wanted to know about project
Deputies who have to do with Smart City project
Kyrgyzstan to return to investor only $ 60 million invested in Smart City
Implementation of Smart City project to start at the end of January
Two Chinese and one domestic company to invest in Smart City
Government of Kyrgyzstan signs agreement on Smart City with Huawei company
Chinese company Huawei to implement Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan
Negotiations on “Smart Cities" in Kyrgyzstan coming to end
Popular
Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist
UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016 UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016
MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash
Results of 2017 in Kyrgyzstan. Prices begin to grow after economy Results of 2017 in Kyrgyzstan. Prices begin to grow after economy