Pedestrians become victims of drivers in 43 traffic accidents from 100

In 2017, drivers who hit pedestrians committed 43 percent of traffic accidents. The head of the Main Department for Road Safety Kanat Dzhumagaziev told.

According to him, drivers caused 86.2 percent of traffic accidents last year.

«36 percent of traffic accidents are a collision of cars, 6.5 percent — cars that hit a tree. 1,836 traffic accidents were caused by speeding, 1,296 — the result of an incorrect maneuver, 628 — entry into the oncoming line, 513 — driving in a drunk state, 337 — ignoring road signs, and drivers did not keep distance in 258 cases,» he said.