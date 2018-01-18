21:57
Another suspect in murder of brother of Aida Salyanova detained in Moscow

Another suspect in the murder of brother of Aida Salyanova, deputy of the Parliament, was detained in Moscow. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and Kyrgyzstan detained the man yesterday in the course of joint operational investigative measures.

«At the moment, he was taken into custody. Law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan sent materials to the competent authorities of the Russian Federation for the extradition of the detained. The suspect is a native of Tokmak town, Chui region, had been repeatedly tried before,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

The Ministry recalled that earlier the police had put the 35-year-old A.A. in the international wanted list. In early January, he was charged in absentia under the Article «Lucrative killing or hired killing associated with robbery, extortion or banditry committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The court chose for A.A. in absentia a preventive measure in the form of detention.

«There are other facts of his unlawful deeds. In October 2017, the Sokuluk District Court of Chui region also charged A.A. in absentia with fraud and unauthorized occupation of the land, which caused significant material damage. It turned out that by deceiving people, he gained possession of several cars and land plots in Chui region,» the Interior Ministry said.

The brother of the deputy was killed on November 6, 2017 in his own house. The criminals did not take anything. After the murder, they fled by car. The main suspect in the crime was detained at the end of December 2017. He was repeatedly convicted.
