Hajj 2018. Saudi Arabia increases number of quotas for Kyrgyzstan

Saudi Arabia increased the number of quotas for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan, who will go to holy places in Mecca and Medina in 2018. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Last year, 4,585 citizens of Kyrgyzstan performed hajj.

The muftiyat noted that registration for hajj 2018 would be carried out only using biometric passports.

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan also announced a tender for vaccination of pilgrims against influenza and meningitis.