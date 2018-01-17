21:16
UNDP ready to support national project Taza Koom and government reforms

«We are ready to support the national project Taza Koom and the government program Jany Doorgo Kyrk Kadam,» the UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative to the Kyrgyz Republic Ozonnia Ojielo said today at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov.

«In recent years, the level of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and UNDP has significantly grown, within the framework of which a number of projects on the social and economic development of the republic have been successfully implemented. Given this, I want to express my readiness to continue partnership with UN institutions in this direction, as UNDP programs play an important role in improving the lives of our citizens,» Sapar Isakov said.

Ozonnia Ojielo noted that all the work of the UNDP system is focused on the tasks and issues that the government and citizens of Kyrgyzstan set.

«I have an important mission — to continue the predecessor’s work and be better. I want to assure that we are ready for cooperation, support and fruitful work with the government of Kyrgyzstan. You can always count on our assistance in the implementation and support of new ambitious projects, one of which are Taza Koom and Jany Doorogo Kyrk Kadam. These are important and necessary projects for the society and the country. We are ready to support them,» Ozonnia Ojielo said.
