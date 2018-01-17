21:19
-2
USD 69.39
EUR 84.90
RUB 1.23
English

Avalanches forcibly descended on Bishkek-Osh road

Snow avalanches are being forcibly descended on the 246th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh road (Kochkulu-Bulak section). Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the work will be conducted until January 22 under the coordination of the response group of the Ministry of Emergency Situations with the involvement of artillery squads of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan.

The ministry warns that the movement of cars will be stopped only during the forced descent of snow mass in avalanche areas. Roads will not be completely closed.
link:
views: 160
Print
Related
Tank truck with fuel turns over on Bishkek - Osh highway
Bishkek-Osh road to be temporarily blocked due to descent of avalanches
Two tank trucks turn over on Bishkek-Osh highway
Military equipment used to clear Bishkek-Osh road
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan orders to instill order on Bishkek-Osh road
Heavy truck rams 3 cars on Bishkek – Osh road
Bishkek-Osh road opened for traffic
More than 1,000 cars accumulate on Bishkek-Osh highway
Two cars covered by avalanche on Bishkek – Osh road
Bishkek-Osh road closed due to snowfall
Popular
Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist
UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016 UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016
MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash
Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow