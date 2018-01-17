21:19
-2
USD 69.39
EUR 84.90
RUB 1.23
English

Smallest pension in Kyrgyzstan – 1,800 soms

The smallest pension in Kyrgyzstan is 1,800 soms. The Chairman of the Social Fund Tenizbek Abzhaliev reported at the session of the Parliament today.

According to him, as of January 1, there are 630,000 pensioners in Kyrgyzstan. Each year, their number increases by 100,000-120,000, but not everyone gets a decent pension, the official said.

Those who do not have working experience, receive an old-age allowance after 65 years old. Those who have incomplete work experience and small deductions to the Social Fund have the smallest pensions. It is 1,800 soms.

Tenizbek Abzhaliev

«Teachers and doctors have an average pension of 3,000-3,500 soms. But this is the same pension as other categories of citizens get,» Tenizbek Abzhaliev said.

The deputies are considering a bill, which proposes to entrust the Social Fund with collecting documents for calculating pensions.
link:
views: 172
Print
Related
Head of agency tells about corruption in Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan
Parliament supports simplification of procedure for pension accounting
Almazbek Atambayev instructs to make pension system fairer
Single pension provision in EEU to be by 2018
Data of Social Fund, Tax Service and other state bodies in KR to be integrated
Deputy asks to increase teachers’ pension
One in three elderly Kyrgyzstani financially helps family members
Budget of Social Fund for 2017 approved
Popular
Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist
UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016 UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016
MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash
Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow