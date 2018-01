An earthquake with a force of about 3.5 points in the epicenter occurred in the south of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

As noted, the tremors were recorded today at 1.54 am at a depth of 12 kilometers on the slopes of Zaalayskiy Range, 6 kilometers east of Bor-Debe village.

According to the Institute, the intensity of the earthquake in Bor-Debe village was 3 points, in Kara-Kindik — 2.5, in Sary-Tash — 2 points.