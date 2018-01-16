Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea changes last name

It is necessary to revise the rules for writing the names and last names of citizens of Kyrgyzstan. This is the opinion of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Korea Kylychbek Sultan. He stated this to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, two years ago he officially changed his last name. Now, in all official documents, he is not Kylychbek Sultanov, as before, but Kylychbek Sultan.

«It would be more correct to say that I did not change my last name, but corrected it, because there are no endings in last names in Kyrgyz language like -ova or -ov. Two years ago, I removed from my last name the ending -ov, because I think it’s right,» the diplomat explained.