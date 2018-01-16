20:36
-6
USD 69.40
EUR 84.88
RUB 1.23
English

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea changes last name

It is necessary to revise the rules for writing the names and last names of citizens of Kyrgyzstan. This is the opinion of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Korea Kylychbek Sultan. He stated this to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, two years ago he officially changed his last name. Now, in all official documents, he is not Kylychbek Sultanov, as before, but Kylychbek Sultan.

«It would be more correct to say that I did not change my last name, but corrected it, because there are no endings in last names in Kyrgyz language like -ova or -ov. Two years ago, I removed from my last name the ending -ov, because I think it’s right,» the diplomat explained.
link:
views: 133
Print
Related
One third of Kyrgyzstanis work in South Korea illegally
Ophthalmologist from South Korea operates Kyrgyzstanis free of charge
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
Almazbek Atambayev comments on appointment of Jeenbekov’s brother as ambassador
Brother of Sooronbai Jeenbekov appointed Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Ukraine
Brother of new president of Kyrgyzstan may become ambassador to Ukraine
Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan completes his mission
Kylychbek Sultanov runs for post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea
Ambassador of Germany to Kyrgyzstan completes diplomatic mission
Azamat Usenov appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Mongolia
Popular
Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist
UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016 UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016
MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash
Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow