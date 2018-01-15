Ala-Buka district residents protest against gold field development

Residents of Oruktu village oppose development of Solomo gold deposit. The residents reported this to journalists.

According to them, in 2015 the company KGM Ltd. received a license to develop the field. At the same time, it pledged to pay 300,000 soms a month as a social package. However, the payments ceased after eight months. As of today, the company owes 6.9 million soms to the local village administration.

People demand from the company to stop work and continue development of the field only after payment of the debt. The company has three days to fulfill the requirements.

KGM Ltd. does not comment on the protest.

Recall, the company received a license to develop the field in 2010. It was to start mining the metal there in 2014. However, the residents held rallies and demanded to supply the land plots with water. After long negotiations, the conflict was settled. The company agreed to pay funds to the budget of the village administration.

Development of the field began in 2015. It is planned to continue the operation at the field until 2027.