Bishkek-Osh road to be temporarily blocked due to descent of avalanches

From January 16 through January 22, avalanches will be forcedly descended on the 132-137th and the 198-255th kilometers of Bishkek-Osh highway. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The work will be reportedly carried out under the coordination of the response group of the Ministry of Emergency Situations with the involvement of artillery squads of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The ministry warns that the movement of cars will be suspended only during the forced descent of the snow mass in the avalanche areas. Roads will not be completely blocked.
