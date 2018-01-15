Spartak Moscow to play with national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan

The team of the Moscow club Spartak will arrive to Kyrgyzstan for a friendly match with the national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan. The Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The match will take place on January 20 in the health and fitness complex Gazprom in Bishkek.

Spartak Club exists since 2010. The team is a four-time champion of Russia, a five-time winner of the Cup of Russia, a three-time winner of the European Cup. In the current season, Spartak competes in the second league of the championship of the Russian Federation (the highest league) and is the leader in the Western zone.

Friendly match between Spartak and the team of Kyrgyzstan will be held in preparation of the national team of Kyrgyzstan for a start in the final part of the Asian Championship in 2018.