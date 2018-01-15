19:58
Too-Ashuu pass closed for heavy vehicles

Too-Ashuu pass in Kyrgyzstan was again closed for heavy trucks. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

There is a snowstorm on the north side of the pass and 10-centimeter layer of snow on its south side. The road is being cleared by five graders; three dump trucks, a loader, one KamAZ are involved in the work.

In addition, the passage through Sary-Kyr pass on Kazarman-Jalal-Abad road is closed due to weather conditions. Naryn-Oruktam road is also closed because of the fallen snow.
