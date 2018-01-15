19:58
-6
USD 69.37
EUR 84.05
RUB 1.23
English

Kyrgyzstan launches online flash mob "World reads Aitmatov"

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan invites everyone to participate in an online flash mob «World reads Aitmatov.» Press service of the ministry reported.

The project’s goal is to promote the heritage of Chingiz Aitmatov, form a culture of reading Aitmatov’s works.

To take part in the campaign, one needs to record a video reading a passage from works of Chingiz Aitmatov. Kyrgyzstanis studying abroad can read a passage in the language of the host country.

Participant of the campaign should introduce himself/ herself, name the country and the city in which he / she is studying, post a video with a length of not more than two minutes in social networks with hashtags: #Aitmatov #educationkg. Foreign students studying in Kyrgyzstan can also participate in the flash mob.
link:
views: 163
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan gets €10 million grant for education support
Distance learning at Kyrgyz universities to transform into electronic format
80 percent of schools in Kyrgyzstan switched to five-day study week
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Moscow to be opened until 2020
Bishkek hosts "Kyrgyzstan - Country of Short Films" festival
Winners of Youth Chingiz Aitmatov State Award decorated
Education Ministry to spend 25 million soms on new school textbooks
Parental co-financing in Bishkek amounts to 200 million soms per year
Education Minister invites deputies to rural schools
Gulmira Kudaiberdieva: Schools are 83 percent provided with textbooks
Popular
Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist
UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016 UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016
MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash
Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow