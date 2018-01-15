Kyrgyzstan launches online flash mob "World reads Aitmatov"

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan invites everyone to participate in an online flash mob «World reads Aitmatov.» Press service of the ministry reported.

The project’s goal is to promote the heritage of Chingiz Aitmatov, form a culture of reading Aitmatov’s works.

To take part in the campaign, one needs to record a video reading a passage from works of Chingiz Aitmatov. Kyrgyzstanis studying abroad can read a passage in the language of the host country.

Participant of the campaign should introduce himself/ herself, name the country and the city in which he / she is studying, post a video with a length of not more than two minutes in social networks with hashtags: #Aitmatov #educationkg. Foreign students studying in Kyrgyzstan can also participate in the flash mob.