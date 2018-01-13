18:41
-3
USD 69.37
EUR 84.05
RUB 1.23
English

UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016

Investments from the UK to Kyrgyzstan increased 44 times. The Minister of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic Artem Novikov told at the meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Kyrgyz Republic Robin Ord-Smith.

For 10 months of 2017, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Great Britain totaled $ 15.1 million.

As the press service of the Ministry of Economy reported, the volume of foreign direct investment from the UK for 9 months of 2017 was more than $ 27.6 million. In comparison with 2016, it has grown 44 times.

The Ambassador noted that British businessmen need more information about Kyrgyzstan, as companies are not aware of the opportunities of the republic.
link:
views: 157
Print
Related
Prime Minister: irresponsible officials to be dismissed
What government of Kyrgyzstan does to attract investment
Status of State Agency for Investments Promotion and Export of Kyrgyzstan raised
Kyrgyzstan needs Japan’s investments
Deputy Economy Minister tells about investments in Kyrgyzstan
Chief witness in case of Maxim Bakiyev convicted in London
Presidential race. Investors switch to standby mode
Kara-Kuldzha bridge opened by Asylbek Jeenbekov collapses
Kyrgyzstan in top 11 countries in terms of education investments
EEC calls on EEU countries not to compete for Chinese investments
Popular
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018 450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
China stages opera on Manas epic China stages opera on Manas epic
Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married
Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow