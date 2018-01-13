UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016

Investments from the UK to Kyrgyzstan increased 44 times. The Minister of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic Artem Novikov told at the meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Kyrgyz Republic Robin Ord-Smith.

For 10 months of 2017, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Great Britain totaled $ 15.1 million.

As the press service of the Ministry of Economy reported, the volume of foreign direct investment from the UK for 9 months of 2017 was more than $ 27.6 million. In comparison with 2016, it has grown 44 times.

The Ambassador noted that British businessmen need more information about Kyrgyzstan, as companies are not aware of the opportunities of the republic.