Smog in Bishkek. Ecologists suggest changing traffic rules

Ecologists propose to change the traffic rules to reduce emissions. The director of the State Agency for Environment and Forestry, Abdykalyk Rustamov, told 24.kg news agency.
He added that at present the State Agency for Environment and Forestry is preparing changes to the traffic rules in order the public transport not to stand in traffic jams. «To do this, we need to increase the number of buses and trolleybuses. Then people will use public transport. The question of updating the fleet is already being worked out with the banks. In addition, we plan to purchase four stations for hydrometeorological service. Two will be installed in Bishkek, two other will be in reserve,» Abdykalyk Rustamov told.