Smog in Bishkek. Ecologists suggest changing traffic rules

Ecologists propose to change the traffic rules to reduce emissions. The director of the State Agency for Environment and Forestry, Abdykalyk Rustamov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant was built under the Soviet Union, and then there was no smog in the capital. After the heating plant was modernized, the amount of emissions decreased 1.5 times. «The main cause of air pollution in Bishkek is the motor transport, which produces 80 percent of all emissions. Another problem is the housing areas around Bishkek,» explained Abdykalyk Rustamov.

He added that at present the State Agency for Environment and Forestry is preparing changes to the traffic rules in order the public transport not to stand in traffic jams. «To do this, we need to increase the number of buses and trolleybuses. Then people will use public transport. The question of updating the fleet is already being worked out with the banks. In addition, we plan to purchase four stations for hydrometeorological service. Two will be installed in Bishkek, two other will be in reserve,» Abdykalyk Rustamov told.