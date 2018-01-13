Guarantee service life of roads in Kyrgyzstan increased

Guarantee service life of new and reconstructed roads was increased in Kyrgyzstan. The President of the country Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the amendments to the law on motor roads.

The law was adopted to increase the responsibility of contractors in the construction and reconstruction of roads, improve their quality and provide guarantees for their timely maintenance.

The guarantee service life of five years is set for new roads, and for reconstructed and repaired roads — three years from the date of commissioning to a customer.

«During the warranty period, the contractor guarantees the customer that the quality of the work to meet the requirements. In case of revealing the defects made through the fault of the contractor, he eliminates them,» the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration commented.

The law comes into force 15 days from the date of its official publication.