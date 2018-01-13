USA ready to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan despite some disagreements

The United States are ready to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan, despite some disagreements. The Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Ambassador, Alice Wells said the day before at a briefing, answering the questions of journalists.

According to her, over the past 26 years, the U.S. have invested $ 2 billion in Kyrgyzstan. The U.S. government, stressed Alice Wells, wants to see the republic prosperous and successful. «Our relationship is based on trust and respect. There are some disagreements, but we are interested in strengthening cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, in its security,» the Ambassador said.

We hope to strengthen the dialogue with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Alice Wells

She added that the prosperity of the Central Asian region depends on Kyrgyzstan, in particular.

The Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs noted that this is a critically important region for America.