Department of State: Claims against media cast shadow on Kyrgyzstan's reputation

Multimillion claims against the media cast a shadow on Kyrgyzstan’s reputation. The Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Ambassador, Alice Wells said the day before at a briefing, answering a question of 24.kg news agency.

According to her, freedom of speech is an integral part of a democracy, and Kyrgyzstan has always been a leader in supporting and developing of a free press. «Such manifestations as multimillion claims against the media cast a shadow on the reputation of the country. The media are helping the government to do its job,» said Alice Wells.

The total amount of claims against the Kyrgyz media in 2017 amounted to 50 million soms.
