Military equipment used to clear Bishkek-Osh road

Two units of caterpillar equipment of the ground troops of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic have been allocated to help the Ministry of Emergency Situations with liquidation of consequences of heavy snowfalls. The State Committee for Defense Affairs reported.

Two multi-purpose light-armored tractor units were delivered by trailers to temporary deployment points on Bishkek-Osh road.

Special equipment is used to clear the highway from stuck cars, for transportation of special cargoes and rescuers.

Crews of military vehicles fulfill the instructions of the specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations until a special order is made, the press service noted.