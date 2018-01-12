18:00
Askarbek Shadiev tells about schemes used in public procurement

The government has detected facts of deliberate distortion of the tender conditions in state purchases. The First Vice Prime Minister Askarbek Shadiev said at a meeting of the parliamentary faction Respublika — Ata Jurt.

The official admitted that the public procurement portal does not guarantee transparency of transactions.

«We found out that some organizations, during the announcement of a tender, deliberately distort information about the terms of the tender. The scheme is simple: the first bidder loses, according to the logic — the second one remains. This is done by prior arrangement. So, there are also problems in the e-commerce,» said Askarbek Shadiev.

It is known that the volume of e-commerce of state organizations in Kyrgyzstan grew by 40 percent.
