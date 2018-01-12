Remote villages’ residents not have to travel 100s of km to get passports

The State Registration Service is planning to launch 16 mobile population service centers to create conditions for citizens residing in remote settlements, as well as for socially vulnerable layers of the population. Press service of the State Registration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is planned that the SRS employees will come to the seniors, participants of the Second World War, disabled people of the I group, orphans and children in orphanages, people with disabilities.

The mobile population service centers will have modern technical equipment and will allow the following types of registration services to be carried out on site: population registration and passportization; registration of vehicles; registration of civil status; obtaining various information and reference materials.

Now residents of some remote settlements are reportedly forced to travel to the district centers located hundreds of kilometers away in order to file an application and receive a document.