Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses with National Bank’s head exchange rate of som

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, Tolkunbek Abdygulov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Tolkunbek Abdygulov reported on the measures taken by the National Bank to ensure a stable macroeconomic situation, maintain the stability of the national currency exchange rate, and ensure security of the banking and payment systems.

Up to date, the reserves of the National Bank amount to $ 2,182 million, which allows us to confidently look to the future.

Tolkunbek Abdygulov

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed the importance of stable and reliable operation of the country’s financial and credit institutions, maintenance of the stability of the national currency.

The head of state called the development of the banking infrastructure, the increase in the number of ATMs, POS terminals in the regions of the country and the increase in non-cash payments the priority directions.

The sides also discussed issues of further work to reduce the interest rate, de-dollarization of the economy, and the search for new mechanisms to provide the population with long-term loans.
