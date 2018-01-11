17:20
-2
USD 69.17
EUR 82.63
RUB 1.22
English

Suspected organizer of murder of Russian Ambassador arrested in Turkey

Turkish police arrested a man who might play a key role in organizing the murder of Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov. RIA Novosti reported referring to Sabah newspaper.

The name of the man is not mentioned, only the initials are known: V.K.A. According to sources of the media, the suspect is a member of the organization of the opposition Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen (FETO). He was fired from the public service for connections with it.

The man was detained for some time but later released. It is noted that he used the program ByLock, with the help of which, according to the Turkish authorities, FETO members exchange encrypted messages.

Earlier, five people were detained on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the Russian diplomat in Turkey: three former policemen, the head of the publishing group Guru Medya Hayreddin Aydinbas and the organizer of the photo exhibition, where the ambassador was killed, Mustafa Timur Ozkan.

Andrey Karlov was shot dead on December 19, 2016 in the Contemporary Arts Center in Ankara. The diplomat was attacked when he appeared at the opening of the exhibition «Russia through the eyes of a traveler: from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka.» Police officer Mevlut Altintas committed the crime, he was killed.
link:
views: 83
Print
Related
Citizen of Turkey sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape of Kyrgyzstani
New kind of naswar spreading among schoolchildren of Kyrgyzstan
Main suspect of murder of brother of Aida Salyanova detained in Bishkek
Parliament to solve issue of transferring Kyrgyz airports to foreign investors
Body of Kyrgyzstani died in Bursa (Turkey) to be sent home
Kyrgyz citizen dies in Bursa city (Turkey)
Airports of Kyrgyzstan may be given to Turkish company TAV Airports Holding
Bodies of 12 Kyrgyzstanis delivered from Turkey since beginning of 2017
Turkish policemen face up to 4.5 years in prison for beating Kyrgyzstani
Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan completes his mission
Popular
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018 450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
China stages opera on Manas epic China stages opera on Manas epic
Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married
EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market