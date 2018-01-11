Suspected organizer of murder of Russian Ambassador arrested in Turkey

Turkish police arrested a man who might play a key role in organizing the murder of Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov. RIA Novosti reported referring to Sabah newspaper.

The name of the man is not mentioned, only the initials are known: V.K.A. According to sources of the media, the suspect is a member of the organization of the opposition Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen (FETO). He was fired from the public service for connections with it.

The man was detained for some time but later released. It is noted that he used the program ByLock, with the help of which, according to the Turkish authorities, FETO members exchange encrypted messages.

Earlier, five people were detained on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the Russian diplomat in Turkey: three former policemen, the head of the publishing group Guru Medya Hayreddin Aydinbas and the organizer of the photo exhibition, where the ambassador was killed, Mustafa Timur Ozkan.

Andrey Karlov was shot dead on December 19, 2016 in the Contemporary Arts Center in Ankara. The diplomat was attacked when he appeared at the opening of the exhibition «Russia through the eyes of a traveler: from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka.» Police officer Mevlut Altintas committed the crime, he was killed.