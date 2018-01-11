17:21
Chinese company Huawei to implement Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan

Chinese company Huawei will implement Smart City project. Own sources in the government of the country informed 24.kg news agency.

Negotiations on the project have already been completed. The parties agreed on all disputable issues. The Agency for Attraction of Investments is involved with the project. It is also expected to sign an agreement with the company.

«Agreement with Huawei will be signed one of these days. We can not yet voice the conditions under which the company will implement the project. Everything will be announced only after the parties put their signatures under the treaty,» the source told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sapar Isakov told reporters that Huawei would definitely participate in Smart City project implementation. However, the format of cooperation has long been a topic for discussion. The launch of the pilot project Smart City on two streets of Bishkek had been planned since the beginning of October 2017.
