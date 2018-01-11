Biometric identification to be introduced at driving license test

The State Registration Service will introduce a biometric identification at the driving license test. Press service of the agency reported.

A new electronic testing system, that uses immediate identification based on the biometric parameters of the face, will be launched on January 15.

To get admission and pass the test, the students will need to pass facial geometry identification via a web camera installed on the training equipment. The comparison is carried out in an automated mode using the photograph in the passport of a student.

If any discrepancies are detected, the testing will be terminated, the results of the exam will be canceled and the driver’s license will not be issued.

At the same time, the system saves the history of passing the exam with fixation of the face image. In case of failure, a student can review the test history and appeal the results.

The process of exams in the republic can be watched online on SRS website https://grs.gov.kg/ru/subord/drtsvs/webcams/.

These measures are aimed at improvement of the system of testing of students for knowledge of traffic rules and eradication of illegal passing of exams. In the end, this should increase the level of safety on the roads of the country.