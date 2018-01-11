Farmers get preferential loans for 6.6 billion soms in 2017

Last year, farmers received preferential loans for 6.6 billion soms as part of "Financing of Agriculture-5" project. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Loans were issued to 15,161 agricultural goods producers. The farmers took the most of the money for livestock breeding - 4,126.2 billion soms. At least 1,125.8 billion soms were directed to lending of crop production, 1,404.4 billion - to processing and services in agriculture.

Farmers of Jalal-Abad, Chui and Osh regions received most of the loans.