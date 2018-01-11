17:19
-2
USD 69.17
EUR 82.63
RUB 1.22
English

Farmers get preferential loans for 6.6 billion soms in 2017

Last year, farmers received preferential loans for 6.6 billion soms as part of "Financing of Agriculture-5" project. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Loans were issued to 15,161 agricultural goods producers. The farmers took the most of the money for livestock breeding - 4,126.2 billion soms. At least 1,125.8 billion soms were directed to lending of crop production, 1,404.4 billion - to processing and services in agriculture.

Farmers of Jalal-Abad, Chui and Osh regions received most of the loans.
link:
views: 87
Print
Related
Development Fund to allocate $ 10 million for loans for small businesses
Only 500 mln soms budgeted for mortgage loans for state employees
Financing of projects in Kyrgyzstan from EFSD can exceed limit
Affected by natural disasters start getting concessional loans
State Mortgage Company issues loans for 1.7 billion soms for year and half
Kyrgyzstan going to issue loans for education
Guarantee fund issues guarantees for 63.2 million soms
More than 10 enterprises launched in Leninsky district of Bishkek in 2016
State debt of Kyrgyzstan increases by $ 59 million
Spring field work in Kyrgyzstan goes 20-25 days behind schedule
Popular
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018 450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
China stages opera on Manas epic China stages opera on Manas epic
Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married
EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market