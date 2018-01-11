Office of State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan to open in Russia

Deputies of the Parliament in the third reading supported the bill on ratification of the agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia on the mutual establishment of representative offices of competent authorities in migration sphere. The decision was made at today’s meeting.

The agreement was signed on June 20, 2017 in Moscow. It provides for the work of offices of the migration services of the two countries in the part of consultation of migrants. In addition, the services will develop, harmonize and implement the agreements concluded by the state in the field of migration. If necessary, it will be possible to turn to the representative offices of the State Migration Service for protection of rights, freedoms and legitimate interests.